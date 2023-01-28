Snow is expected to start falling again in Evanston around midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says we could get between 2 and 6 inches of snow. The City of Evanston’s private forecast services says we’re most likely to be toward the low end of that range with about 2.75 inches of snow hitting the ground.

Noel Rodriguez, public services bureau chief for the city, says that after light snow most of the afternoon, “We expect to see steady snowfall in the evening and throughout the night. before ending early Sunday morning.”

There could also be some freezing drizzle, sleet and light freezing rain during the night.

Rodriguez says crews are on alert and will continue tracking the event’s timing and respond accordingly.