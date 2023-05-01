The owner of the apartment building just north of the Margarita Inn homeless shelter has filed suit in circuit court claiming the shelter constitutes a public and private nuisance and asking the court to issue an injunction halting its operation.

The suit claims the unlicensed shelter has caused the building next door at 1570 Oak Ave. to lose tenants, income and overall value.

It further claims that the shelter has damaged the surrounding neighborhood, “causing an increase in criminal activity, police and emergency services involvement and overwhelming panhandling and loitering, changing the area into an unsafe and unwelcoming environment.”

The suit claims the city has received hundreds of complaints from residents — including persons living in the Oak Ridge apartment building at 1570 Oak — but that the city has failed and refused to enforce any of its nuisance ordinance provisions.

The suit lists numerous police reports of criminal activity at the shelter.

The suit also claims that the Margarita’s owner, Michael Pure, sent a message to Oak Ridge owner Lawrence Starkman saying shelter operator Connections for the Homeless has agreed to pay $8 million for the Margarita, about three times the assessed value of the property.

The suit has been scheduled for a hearing before Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos on Aug. 22.