The attorney for a neighboring property owner has sent a letter to city officials insisting that the Land Use Commission reopen its hearing on the special use permit for a homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn.

Alan Didesch is an attorney for Cameel Halim, who owns the Halim Time & Glass Museum at 1560 Oak Ave., just south of the Margarita Inn, and the former King Home across the street at 1555 Oak Ave.

He says that under the city code the commission was required to grant Halim’s written request for a continuance at the Nov. 30 hearing.

Didesch says the commission, based on incorrect advice from the city’s law department, instead concluded that granting a continuance was optional and chose not to approve it.

Evanston Corporation Counsel Nick Cummings, in an emailed response this morning to a question from Evanston Now, disputed Didesch’s characterization of the situation but said it would be up to the city manager and the City Council to decide how to respond to the request to reopen the LUC hearing.

The City Council is currently scheduled on Feb. 13 to review the special use request from Connections for the Homeless to continue to operate the shelter at the Margarita Inn.