“If you vote for this project, you’re voting for each and every one of us to be ruined,” landlord Radica Sutz told Land Use Commission members Wednesday night.

Sutz, who says she’s owned a four-unit building at 1810-1812 Darrow Ave. for 20 years, called the 44-unit, five-story apartment building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation “another major trauma that’s been introduced to our neighborhood.”

“It’s cruel to cluster such a number of people in poverty in one spot,” she said.

Todd Smith of 1920 Asbury Ave., said he owns rental property near the proposed development at 1811-1815 Church St.

Smith said he supports affordable housing, but asked “why does it all have to be in the 5th Ward?”

An Evanston Now analysis of the distribution of subsidized affordable rental housing units in Evanston indicates that such housing is not equally distributed across the city and that the 5th Ward does have the highest number of such units, although the 1st and 4th wards also have many subsidized apartments.

The units included in the tally range from large senior housing developments to small scattered site developments. They do not include tenant-based housing vouchers accepted by private landlords.

(It should be noted that we have so far been unable to establish the location of about 100 additional subsidized rental units that are believed to exist in the city.)

The landlords were joined by some single-family homeowners in objecting to the proposed development. Kenya Reza.

Kenya Reza of 1722 Darrow Ave. said she was concerned about all the traffic and cars she believed would be generated by the project. And she said affordable rentals in the neighborhood had been the source of many police calls and other problems in recent years.

But other residents favored the plan. John e. Fuller.

John E. Fuller, of 1569 Dodge Ave., said the vacant lot at the corner of Darrow Avenue and Church Street “has looked the same for at least four decades” and that building affordable housing would “get something done that’s very positive for the ward.”

And Willie Shaw, of 700 Mulford St., said the city needs more affordable housing so that economically stressed long-time residents can stay in the city.

After hearing roughly three hours of testimony on the proposed development, the Land Use Commission voted to continue the issue until its next meeting on Feb. 22 at which it plans to take a vote after getting details about recent revisions to the building’s design.