A group of Evanstonians who live near the Margarita Inn homeless shelter have proposed an alternative “Good Neighbor” agreement to the one signed earlier this year by Mayor Daniel Biss.

The neighbors say the original agreement for the shelter at 1566 Oak Ave. is toothless.

Their alternative proposed agreement has at least three dozen additional provisions, including:

Limiting the building’s capacity to 30 homeless residents. (The current capacity is 70 persons.)

Requiring that any person accepted for residence at the Margarita has a documented history of having lived in a house, condo or apartment within Evanston for at least a year, and that priority be given to children enrolled in Evanston schools.

Limit residents’ stay at the Margarita to no longer than 15 months.

Separate unaccompanied men from women and children, either by floor or by some other partition.

Install cameras on every floor and in common areas.

Provide an anonymous channel, independent of Connections staff, for residents to report if they are being harassed or otherwise feel endangered.

Prohibit possession or use of drugs, alcohol and firearms in or around the Margarita, with immediate eviction for violation and sharing of the information with police.

Provide full-time certified social worker staffing at a ratio of no less than one worker for every 10 residents.

Require monthly professional counseling for residents with mental health challenges or substance abuse issues.

Provide job training workshops for residents able to work.

Greg Morrow, a spokesman for the neighbors, says none of the neighbors are opposed to having a shelter on Oak Avenue, but that so far the shelter has been “a failure” because of the “incompetence” of Connections for the Homeless.

He says the neighbors have done research and talked to experts in mental illness and addiction, other shelter operators, outreach workers, people who have been homeless, case workers, policy makers and police in preparing their proposed agreement.

He says the proposal has been reviewed and rewritten by homeowners, renters, landlords, restaurant and business owners, people who have worked with Connections, who live or have lived at the Margarita Inn and persons who live in buildings that former Margarita residents have moved to.

Nia Tavoularis, chief of development for Connections, said the proposal from the neighbors “seems more like a PR stunt than an effort at community engagement.”

She says the “good neighbor” plan signed by the mayor was developed by a diverse group of homeowners and other neighbors, business owners, Connections staffers and Margarita Inn residents. The Margarita Inn, with the Time and Glass Museum in the foreground.

The city’s Land Use Commission is scheduled to reopen its hearing on the Margarita

Inn special use permit application at 7 p.m. next Wednesday to hear testimony from the owner of the Halim Time and Glass Museum, located just south of the homeless shelter, as required by a court order.

The agenda for the hearing says no additional testimony from any other member of the public will be heard at that session.