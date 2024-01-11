For developer Paul Dincin, the chance to put a new place in the old neighborhood was too much to pass up.

Dincin’s firm, Chicago-based Catapult Real Estate Solutions, is now offering tours for potential tenants at Tapestry Station, 718 Main St., with move-in available Feb. 1.

Dincin’s childhood home, at 1202 Main, is just a few blocks away.

“This was my turf,” he laughed.

And when long-time Main Street business Vogue Fabrics decided to move to a different Evanston location, Dincin said, “The site became available. It was so near and dear to my heart that I just wanted to make it happen.”

The fabric store was torn down, and $20 million worth of construction later, Tapestry Station is about to fit into the tapestry that is Evanston’s Main Dempster Mile.

“The neighborhood is so cool,” Dincin said.

Rents range from $1,575 for a studio apartment to $1,975 for one bedroom and $2,975 for two bedrooms.

Dincin said there are multiple amenities, such as a rooftop deck, a gym, a community room, and a co-working space “with storefront glass, big tables and private booths.”

That space is a nod to the reality that fewer people are commuting downtown post-COVID, so the co-working site lets tenants “work from home and have the space” outside of their apartment units.

There is also indoor parking.

In line with Evanston’s inclusionary housing ordinance, 10% of the 120 units are “affordable,” with lower rent.

Dincin said instead of putting money into the city’s affordable housing fund, which is one option, his company chose to include the low-income units in the building.

“We like to put those on site and be part of the solution” for affordable living.

There are two retail locations on the first floor. One has a tenant (announcement coming on who it is), while the search is on for a second.

Dincin said the building was deliberately designed with few retail slots, “in order not to compete with existing retail, but rather to support it.”

Katherine Gotsick, Executive Director of the Main Dempster Mile marketing group, told Evanston Now, “It is absolutely wonderful to bring hundreds of new potential shoppers just steps from the shop doors.”

Dincin has fond childhood memories of Vogue Fabrics.

“My mom, grandmother, and sisters went there endlessly,” he recalled.

Now, Dincin figures his new building will be “in vogue,” in more ways than one.