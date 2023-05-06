Downtown Evanston’s Fountain Square sprouted a new springtime look Saturday as workers installed giant metal mesh fabric replicas of cut flowers on light poles.

It’s part of an effort brighten up the square as the city tries to bring more business downtown to aid in the shopping district’s recovery from the disruption of the pandemic.

Laura Brown of Downtown Evanston says it’s part of the downtown marketing organization’s Flower Power promotion for May and the creation of the display also coincided with the Spring Sip N Stroll event downtown on Saturday.

Brown says the project is the work of artist Michelle Everst, who has worked as a floral designer at FlowersFlowers in Evanston.

Brown says the pieces are expected to remain on display in the square for several months.

More funding for downtown recovery efforts is on the agenda for the City Council Monday night.