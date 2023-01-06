New COVID-19 hospital admissions in Evanston remained unchanged this week, keeping the community risk level at “medium.”

Calculated on a base of admissions per 100,000 population, new admissions stood at 10.24, just over the medium risk threshold of 10.0.

But the total number of people hospitalized with COVID symptoms increased to nearly the highest level in the past two months after falling earlier in the week.

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported 114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, compared to 112 during preceding period.