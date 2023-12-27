A combination of market forces and policy decisions has slowed creation of new housing in Evanston to a crawl — despite worries about increased demand driving up rents and home prices.

The City Council in 2023 rejected the year’s largest planned development, a proposed 140-unit rental project with 10 affordable units at 1621 Chicago Ave. downtown.

The rejection — mostly over concerns about height and congestion — came despite worries that more downtown residents are needed to provide customers for retail businesses struggling as a result of the pandemic-induced decline in office occupancy rates.

The Council did approve two all-subsidized developments this year — a 33-unit project approved April 10 from Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1805-1815 Church St. and a 60-unit development approved Oct. 23 from PIRHL LLC and the Housing Authority of Cook County at 504-514 South Blvd.

With luck, those developments might be completed in 2025. But at the moment the Church Street project is blocked by a court challenge from an adjoining property owner, and the South Boulevard development, planned to be built largely on a city-owned parking lot, is awaiting completion of the subdivision and land acquisition processes.

Market-rate developments approved by the current City Council, since its term began in May 2021, include:

A 116-unit rental development at the former Autobarn Nissan site at 1012 Chicago Ave with 14 affordable units. Approved on Oct. 11, 2021, that project is apparently dead because of difficulties obtaining financing. The auto dealership building is now being proposed for conversion into a snack food factory.

A 35-unit redevelopment of the Varsity Theater building downtown as rental apartments, with three affordable units. Approved on April 25, 2022, construction is well underway on that project, which appears likely to be completed in 2024.

A 30-unit conversion of the Masonic Temple building at 1453 Maple Ave. into rental apartments, including three affordable units. Some limited signs of construction activity have been visible at that site recently. Assuming it continues to progress, the project appears likely to be completed in 2025.

Overall the current City Council, during its more than two-and-a-half years in office — after subtracting projects that appear to be dead — has approved 59 units of market-rate housing and 99 units of subsidized housing that appear to have a reasonable prospect of eventually being completed.

During the four-year term of the previous City Council, from 2017 to 2021, that council approved 617 units of market-rate housing and 153 units of subsidized housing that either have been completed or appear on track for completion by next year.

The current council has faced market disruptions from the pandemic and higher interest rates that have stalled some development.

But with no sizable projects currently submitted for review, it appears unlikely that — barring some major breakthrough — it can come close to matching the record of its predecessor in housing production by the time its term in office ends in 2025.