Horizon Realty Group has submitted a zoning analysis request to the city proposing a 14-story high-rise development with 140 apartments on its property at 1621 Chicago Ave.

Horizon has been seeking to build on the site for at least five years. Its most recent previous plan, for an 18-story building with 180 apartment units, was rejected by the Land Use Commission on a 7-0 vote in September. The proposed 1621 Chicago Ave. building design rejected by the Plan Commission in September.

Rather than proceed to seek City Council action on that proposal, Horizon went back to the drawing boards and has come up with the new, scaled down proposal.

A spokesman for the developer, Jonathan Perman, in response to an inquiry from Evanston Now, said the developer is “still working through a number of design details with city staff” and isn’t ready to publicly release renderings of the project, but hopes to have design issues resolved in a couple of weeks.