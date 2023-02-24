As Evanston officials debate whether to approve continued operation of the Margarita Inn homeless shelter downtown, Chicago officials have approved a new 72-bed shelter just south of the Evanston city line.

Block Club Chicago reports Chicago’s Zoning Board of Appeals has approved the application of North Side Housing and Supportive Services for the men’s shelter at 7464 N. Clark St.

The group currently operates a 50-bed shelter at a Super 8 motel at 7300 N. Sheridan Road, one of only two men’s shelters on Chicago’s north side.

The Rogers Park shelter plan had the support of Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) but drew opposition from some neighbors.

Shelter officials say they hope to open the new location by this summer.