The executive director of marketing at Chase Bank has been named by the Evanston/Skokie Disrict 65 Board of Education to fill the vacancy created last month when Anya Tanyavutti resigned.

Mya Wilkins was unanimously picked on Monday over eleven other applicants. She and all the other hopefuls had also applied for the previous school board opening, which became available when Marquese Weatherspoon stepped down in August.

Another applicant from that original pool, Tracy Olasimbo, was chosen by the board for the Weatherspoon vacancy last month. Olasimbo is the family engagement coordinator at the Evanston Public Library.

In her application, Wilkins highlighted being a District 65 parent, professional business and budgeting experience and a variety of education-related volunteer activities, particularly aimed at helping and honoring Black student achievement.

In the application, Wilkins said, “It will be my mission to make sure that every child is provided with the support, tools and resources they need to get the education they deserve.”

She also said she will use her voice to “make sure that the perspectives of marginalized groups are heard and taken into account.”

Wilkins has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree from Case Western in Cleveland.

Both Wilkins and Olasimbo will get the political advantage of incumbency when they run again, but they won’t be long in office before they have to face the voters next April.