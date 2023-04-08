School District 65’s revised plans for its new 5th Ward school will put the City of Evanston in violation of terms of a state grant it received in 2008 for improvements to Foster Field.

The grant was a major source of funding for a $1.1 million project to reconstruct tennis courts and a basketball court and other facilities at the field, property the city leased from the school district.

The state grant requires that the facilities it paid for remain in place for at least 20 years, or through 2028.

Now the school district plans to rip out the tennis and basketball facilities this fall to create an expanded parking lot for the new school that’s scheduled to open in 2025 and the district has canceled the city’s lease.

City staff say the city has received many grants from the Open Space and Land Acquisition and Development program of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources over the past 20 years and staff considers it critical to maintain a good working relationship with the agency.

A staff memo from Senior Project Manager Stefanie Levine says the demolition of the park improvements will trigger a conversion clause in the grant agreement — requiring the city to purchase and develop new park property of an equal or greater value to replace the converted parkland.

And it won’t be able to use an OSLAD grant to pay for it.

The memo says the state agency is requiring the city to provide initial appraisals for consideration by May 19 and that staff is currently working with an appraisal company to do that.

A resolution scheduled for City Council adoption Monday night would commit the city to that process.

The staff memo doesn’t indicate what new parkland the city might acquire.

But a parcel of former Mayfair railroad right of way at the corner of Lake Street and Dodge Avenue is currently listed for sale. It adjoins former railbed to the north that the city has recently acquired for a planned expansion of Mason Park.