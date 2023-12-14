Think of it as a pitching machine.

But instead of firing baseballs, this machine shoots soccer balls, as many as 300 reps per hour.

It’s called the “TOCA Touch Trainer,” and is part of what TOCA Football (okay, we call it soccer. But it’s football everywhere else) will include as it takes over the Quad Indoor Sports facility on Oakton Street.

California-based TOCA bills itself as the largest indoor soccer operator in North America, with 39 centers in the U.S. and Canada.

The nearest one to us is in Naperville.

TOCA’s Hammond Moore says the number of Evanstonians who drove the 80-mile round trip to Naperville to train at TOCA helped convince him that a similar center could succeed here.

“Chicago is an unbelievable market,” Moore tells Evanston Now.

“It’s a soccer hotbed,” and having an Evanston facility puts TOCA in another futbol (football/soccer)-friendly community.

TOCA’s “pitch” (yes, double meaning intended) is that the Touch Trainer, combined with other aspects of their program (such as a partnership with Major League Soccer) will lure soccer players from as young as age one through adult, with programs tailored to each age group.

“There is something for every skill level,” Moore says.

He also notes that the MLS partnership will help TOCA, but also help pro soccer by adding to the fan base.

“Most people decide by age 8-14” what will be their favorite sport for their entire lives, Moore explains.

“We have that sweet spot to reach every week” when youngsters attend soccer training.

The TOCA Touch Trainer holds 18 soccer balls at a time, and is controlled by an app. It has a “smart target” which tracks shots on goal, and a TV screen provides visual feedback.

The Trainer device was developed by former pro soccer player Eddie Lewis

There will be in-house leagues, which might expand to games at other facilities in the future.

The TOCA brand and offerings will be phased in over the next several months.

Until then (and after, as well), Quad programming such as indoor flag football will continue.

TOCA means “touch” in Spanish.

Moore says he is always aware that a TOCA customer “may be getting their first touch point with soccer,” and the goal (again, double meaning intended) is to keep them playing and having fun.