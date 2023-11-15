Empty since 2019, a large retail space on Church Street will be getting a new life.

Bodybar Pilates is a nationwide chain of workout studios, with the nearest one in Wicker Park. Bodybar will take over the vacant first floor of 710-714 Church in late February or early March, according to Jim Nash of the Farnsworth-Hill property management company.

Williams Shoes was in that Church Street spot for 65 years.

But while a new workout studio will be going there soon, another workout site apparently did not work out well enough to stay in business, at least for now.

A sign posted on the front door of CycleBar, a couple of blocks away on Church, says, “It is with such a heavy heart that we announce that we are currently not able to operate. We are heartbroken, devastated, and no words can truly describe how we feel.”

Sign on door of CycleBar, 900 block of Church Street downtown.

The sign also says the operators “hope to come back soon,” but does not mention when, where, nor how.

Customers with current memberships and package holders are advised to check their email.

CycleBar is also part of a national chain. Social media postings have complained about several other CycleBar closings around the country.

Other downtown Evanston comings and goings:

If you want a new place for a big breakfast, lunch, or brunch –so you’ll need a workout spot — Egg Harbor Cafe has its grand opening on Thursday (a soft opening is under way now), in Church Street Plaza in the former Terra & Vine restaurant.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken and Wings has taken the 500 Davis Street spot vacated recently by Shangri-La Asian Fusion, which moved to another suburb.

And Close Knit, a knitting shop that became Closed Knit during the COVID pandemic (but not because of it, according to Nash, who has that property as well) will be replaced by a consignment shop, opening in a couple of weeks.