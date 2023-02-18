Nine people and a dog were displaced by a fire late Saturday morning at 1719 Hartrey Ave.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says fire crews found moderate smoke and fire conditions on the second floor of the building but managed to put it out in less than 20 minutes.

Several building residents managed to get out on their own, but four had to be escorted from the building by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

No civilian injuries were reported. One firefighter was injured and offered medical care on-scene.

Smoke and water damaged made the building uninhabitable. Kull says the American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents, offering shelter and wrap-around services.