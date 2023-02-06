A 2017 Nissan that was left running in a driveway on Madison Street was stolen early Saturday. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1700 Madison
A blue 2017 Nissan that was left running at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in a driveway in the 1700 block of Madison Street was stolen.

1300 Seward
Cash was taken from a residence in the 1300 block of Seward Street between 9 p.m. Saturday and 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

2400 Howard
Alcoholic products were taken from a liquor store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday.

900 Washington
The wheels and tires on a 2018 Honda were removed in the 900 block of Washington Street between 11 p.m. Thursday and noon on Friday.

2600 Noyes
Cash was taken from a residence in the 2600 block of Noyes Court between 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. the following day.

2500 Bennett
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2014 Hyundai in the 2500 block of Bennett Avenue between 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

2700 Central
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2003 Honda in the 2700 block of Central Street between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:21 a.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY
500 Sheridan
A burglar forced entry to a 2018 Hyundai by breaking a window in the 500 block of Sheridan Road between 1:30 a.m. Thursday and 1:45 p.m. Friday and stole an IPass.

600 Sheridan
A burglar forced entry to a 2016 Kia in the 600 block of Sheridan Square by breaking a window between 1:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Nothing was reported stolen.

500 Michigan
A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Kia in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue by breaking a window between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Friday and stole electronics and art supplies.

Sheridan at Keeney
A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Hyundai near Sheridan Road and Keeney Street by breaking a window between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8:06 a.m. Friday. Electronics and art supplies were reported stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
2300 Noyes
The front windshield of a 1995 Ford was damaged in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Noyes Court between 6 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI
900 Davis
Graffiti was discovered on the wall of Chicago Transit Authority property in the 900 block of Davis Street at 3:54 p.m. Friday.

OTHER
1618 Benson
Roosevelt Crawford, 41, address unknown, was arrested at 1618 Benson Ave. at 12:05 p.m. Friday and charged with failure to register as a criminal sex offender.

TRAFFIC
200 Custer
Anson J. B. Lamb, 23, of 7455 N. Seeley Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 200 Custer Ave. at 1:03 a.m. Monday and charged with driving under the influence.

2125 Church
Kyle M. Yarborough, 39, of 2319 Nathaniel Place, was arrested at 2125 Church St. at 12:04 p.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

