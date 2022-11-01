A 2022 Nissan was found with its tires slashed on Custer Avenue. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

200 Custer

A 2022 Nissan’s tires were slashed between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Custer Avenue.

1000 Dobson

A window of a 2019 Hyundai was shattered between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Dobson Street.

ASSAULT

2109 Emerson

Tyler S. Brown, 27, of 2109 Emerson St., was arrested at that address at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with assault.

GRAFFITI

Sherman at Lake

Graffiti in purple marker was discovered on the viaduct at Sherman Avenue and Lake Street at 11:04 a.m. Monday.

1700 Hovland

Graffiti in orange spray paint was discovered at a park in the 1700 block of Hovland Court at 10 a.m. Monday.

OTHER

1101 Davis

Aaron P. Gilmore, 27, of 2002 Emerson St., was arrested at 1101 Davis St. at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday and charged with an ordinance violation.

Dempster at Sherman

Nino Harris, 44, of 4810 W. 43rd St., Chicago, was arrested at Dempster Street and Sherman Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday and charged with an ordinance violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

