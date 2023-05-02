Evanston’s Human Service Committee voted Monday night to drop nursing homes and childcare providers from a proposed “Fair Workweek” ordinance.

Mayor Daniel Biss suggested the changes after representatives of the city’s three major life care communities said it would aggravate severe staffing issues and raise costs for residents at their facilities and a leader of an organization of Evanston childcare providers said no one from the city had contacted his group about the ordinance.

The Evanston “Fair Workweek” proposal is patterned in part on a “Fair Workweek” ordinance that went into effect in 2020 in the City of Chicago.

Here’s how the industries covered by the Evanston plan compare to Chicago’s, and how they have shifted since the idea was initially proposed by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) at an Economic Development Committee meeting a year ago. Industry covered Chicago Evanston (v.1) Evanston (v.2) Evanston (v.3) Childcare No Yes Yes No Building services Yes No Yes Yes Food service Yes Yes Yes Yes Healthcare Yes Yes No No Hospitality Yes Yes Yes Yes Landscaping services No Yes Yes Yes Manufacturing Yes Yes Yes Yes Nursing homes Yes Yes Yes No Retail Yes Yes Yes Yes Warehouse services Yes Yes Yes Yes

A representative of the Service Employees International Union sent the committee a letter opposing the move to drop nursing homes from the ordinance.

David Murlette.

David Murlette, a senior vice president at The Mather, said that because of health guidelines the organization encourages workers to stay off work whenever they feel sick, which means The Mather has to find other workers on very short notice to cover those shifts to maintain adequate staffing levels.

In addition, he said, the pandemic-triggered “great resignation” has created a severe shortage of caregivers. Steven Vick.

Steven Vick, executive director of the Infant Welfare Society and vice chair of the Evanston Early Childhood Council, had shown up at the meeting to advocate for an honorary street name for one of the Infant Welfare Society’s long-time workers.

He said he wasn’t in a position to debate the merits of the “Fair Workweek” ordinance because it was the first he’d heard of it, but that there undoubtedly was a reason Chicago had exempted the industry from its ordinance and that childcare providers continue to have huge staffing challenges.

After considerable debate, Mayor Biss suggested that the core of the ordinance was to protect retail workers, an industry where scheduling abuses by large employers have been most widely documented.

He recommended that the committee drop the childcare and nursing home industries, and advance to the full City Council a measure that was most likely to win approval there.

That proposal passed on a 3-2 vote with Reid and Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) voting against it.

Burns then won unanimous approval from the committee to revisit the issue of whether to include those industries toward the end of this year.

The proposed Evanston ordinance is in several respects more restrictive than the Chicago ordinance that inspired it.

Chicago requires employers to give 10 days notice of schedule changes, Evanston would require 14 days notice.

Chicago’s ordinance only covers workers making less than $26 an hour. Evanston’s ordinance would cover all of an employer’s workers.

Except for the food service industry, Chicago’s ordinance only covers businesses with more than 100 total employees. Evanston’s ordinance would cover businesses with 15 or more employees in those industries as well as franchise businesses with fewer than 15 employees if the franchisor had more than 30 locations globally.

For food service businesses, Chicago covers only businesses with at least 250 total employees and 30 or more locations. Evanston would lower the employee count for coverage to 200 workers. However it creates an exemption from the ordinance for restaurants with three or fewer locations in the city “that are owned by one employer and operating under a sole franchise.”

Chicago’s ordinance requires a minimum of a 10 hour gap between shifts, Evanston’s would require an 11 hour gap.