The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says preliminary figures indicate the county is on to see last year match 2022’s record for opioid overdose deaths.

And figures for Evanston suggest the pattern is pretty much the same here.

The county has confirmed 1,540 opioid overdoes deaths in 2023 while still awaiting results of hundreds of toxicology tests, with more than 400 of those likely to be opioid related..

Evanston has 10 confirmed drug overdose deaths for 2023, with toxicology reports still pending in five cases.

That compares to a final total of 11 drug overdose deaths here in 2022.

The medical examiner’s office says that countywide 90% of the overdose deaths involve fentanyl. It was involved in seven of the 10 cases confirmed so far for 2023 in Evanston.

Nine of the 10 confirmed drug overdose death victims last year in Evanston were male. Countywide 80% of those who died of drug overdoses were male.

One contrast from the county-side statistics — countywide 56% of the overdose death victims in 2023 were Black and 27% were white. In Evanston that pattern was flipped, with 80% of the victims white and 20% Black.