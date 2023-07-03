Heavy rains on Sunday are being blamed for the closure of Evanston’s beaches on Monday.

The North Shore Channel locks at Wilmette were opened to send some of the downpour of rain overloading the sewer system out into Lake Michigan and that leads to unsafe E. coli bacteria levels along the lakefront.

City officials say opening the locks triggers an automatic closing of Evanston’s swimming beaches for at least 24 hours. But the dry sand portion of the beaches will remain open.

You can check for daily updates on beach conditions online.