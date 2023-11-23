The Evanston Health and Human Services Department late Wednesday announced it is investigating a confirmed norovirus outbreak at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos, 950 Church St.

The outbreak has been linked to a “$1 Burrito event” for Northwestern University students from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The health department reports that individuals reported experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea after consuming food after the event, with complaints being made to the health department starting on Monday.

In a news release, the department says that prompted “an immediate and thorough inspection of the food establishment.” The restaurant reportedly has fully cooperated during the investigation.

All individuals who dined at Big Wig Tacos and Burritos on Nov. 18 are encouraged to complete this questionnaire, regardless of whether they experienced any illness.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that affects people of all ages. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and typically begins to feel better within one to three days. Seek medical attention if symptoms become severe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an individual can get the virus by

Having direct contact with someone with norovirus, such as by caring for them, sharing food or eating utensils with them, or eating food handled by them.

Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus.

Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then putting your unwashed fingers in your mouth.

To protect yourself and others from norovirus, wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water. Avoid preparing food for others, or working in a daycare center, healthcare facility, or food service establishment if you have gastrointestinal symptoms.