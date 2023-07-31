One more named player, and two additional “John Does” have sued Northwestern University as an outgrowth of the football hazing scandal, bringing the total to eight former Wildcats so far.

One of the unnamed players was a minor, a 17-year-old freshman, at the time of the alleged abuse.

That “John Doe #1” case, according to attorney Ben Crump, and his co-counsel, the firm of Levin and Perconti, states that the now-former football player was “first sexually abused when he was a minor during a hazing incident” … and “he was also forced to play after suffering concussions and injuries.”

The case involving that minor was filed on Friday. He was with the Wildcats from 2015-18.

On Monday, another “John Doe” lawsuit (“Doe #2) was filed by the same attorneys, along with a separate lawsuit from a former player who is using his name in the case, Warren Miles Long.

Long was a Wildcat from 2013-2018, and “Doe #2” was on the team from 2015-19.

Among the many allegations, Long’s case says that “he was so fearful of what might be done to him, he physically fought back in order to try to fend off players who were attempting to dry hump him.”

Crump and his co-counsel firm, Levin and Perconti, have now filed five lawsuits against the University. Three have named plaintiffs — Lloyd Yates, Simba Short, and now, Warren Miles Long.

The two “John Doe” complaints from these attorneys are not to be confused with three other “John Doe” football hazing cases filed against NU by a different legal team, Patrick Salvi II and Parker Stinar.

Salvi and Stinar have also filed a “Jane Doe #1” lawsuit in connection with alleged abuse in the volleyball program.

The lawsuits from both legal teams have been filed in Cook County Circuit Court, and seek financial damages.