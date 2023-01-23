The Northwestern University men’s home basketball game, which had been scheduled for Saturday, will be played Monday instead, still at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The game was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID in NU basketball.

The Wildcats-Badgers game was the second NU hoops postponement within a few days.

Last Wednesday’s road game against Iowa was also called off due to COVID in the NU program, and has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 in Iowa City.

Northwestern has not stated how many people involved with the team actually had the virus versus just being exposed to it, only citing “health and safety protocols” involving COVID. However, a sports social media site called Stadium has said the Wildcats were down to only six players who could suit up.

The Wisconsin game tips off on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets from Saturday’s postponement will be honored. There are also tickets available.

Both Northwestern and Wisconsin are 12-5 overall this season. The Wildcats are 3-3 in the BigTen, the Badgers are 4-3.