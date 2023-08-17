Northwestern University Thursday late afternoon announced that it’s willing to cut the number of concerts it’s seeking to hold at the new Ryan Field from 10 to six per year.

University President Michael Schill, in a statement, also said the school is willing to drop its request for a text amendment that would have permitted an unlimited number of 10,000-person university events at the stadium.

And it is now proposing to limit community-based activities at the stadium and its plazas to 60 days per year.

Schill also announced additional financial incentives to the community for the project, including:

A $10 million commitment from the Ryan Family to create an Evanston workforce technology upskilling program.

A guarantee of a minimum of $2 million in annual tax and fee revenue to the city tied to events at the new stadium.

A ticket surcharge for concerts at the stadium that would generate $500,000 a year to support Evanston public schools, and

$250,000 a year to support “a signature Evanston/Northwestern event that will benefit our entire community as directed by city leadership.”

Schill says, “The new stadium has never been solely about Northwestern football; its role as an economic and social engine goes well beyond that.”

The stadium proposal is scheduled to be reviewed by the city’s Land Use Commission next at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In other Ryan Field developments, the Evanston Chamber of Commerce Thursday urged its members to attend the LUC meeting to support the Ryan Field project, while the Central Street Neighbors Association on Wednesday said it “cannot support the proposals.”