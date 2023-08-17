Northwestern University Thursday late afternoon announced that it’s willing to cut the number of concerts it’s seeking to hold at the new Ryan Field from 10 to six per year.
University President Michael Schill, in a statement, also said the school is willing to drop its request for a text amendment that would have permitted an unlimited number of 10,000-person university events at the stadium.
And it is now proposing to limit community-based activities at the stadium and its plazas to 60 days per year.
Schill also announced additional financial incentives to the community for the project, including:
- A $10 million commitment from the Ryan Family to create an Evanston workforce technology upskilling program.
- A guarantee of a minimum of $2 million in annual tax and fee revenue to the city tied to events at the new stadium.
- A ticket surcharge for concerts at the stadium that would generate $500,000 a year to support Evanston public schools, and
- $250,000 a year to support “a signature Evanston/Northwestern event that will benefit our entire community as directed by city leadership.”
Schill says, “The new stadium has never been solely about Northwestern football; its role as an economic and social engine goes well beyond that.”
The stadium proposal is scheduled to be reviewed by the city’s Land Use Commission next at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In other Ryan Field developments, the Evanston Chamber of Commerce Thursday urged its members to attend the LUC meeting to support the Ryan Field project, while the Central Street Neighbors Association on Wednesday said it “cannot support the proposals.”
These address the main changes// additions I wanted to see as part of a formal proposal. I’m sure some negotiating will still take place but I’m on board!
Me, too. This can be truly transformational, not only for the City, but for so many residents. Excited about the $10 million dollar workforce development idea.
Why don’t you just build a slightly less expensive stadium that doesn’t require the concert income to be a viable project? Seems like Ryan Family vanity is going to override common sense and the overall well being of the community. Silly.
There are no concessions here. 6 concerts will become 12 over time and then more. 60 days of events will become 100 days and then more over time. The incentives are nothing more than lies about them being “for the children” to get the project passed. If the new stadium was just about Northwestern football, I would be all for it. It’s not Northwestern’s role to be an economic and social engine. It’s to educate future leaders and innovators. If Northwestern want to be an economic and social engine, try paying some property taxes.
Leave a comment