Northwestern University has been added to a federal Department of Education list of more than 100 schools facing investigations for alleged “shared ancestry” discrimination.

NU was added to the list this week along with Arizona State University, Yale University, Abraham Lincoln University and the Ann Arbor Public Schools.

The investigation apparently was triggered by a complaint from Zachary Marschall, the editor of the conservative website Campus Reform.

In his complaint, Marschall claims Jewish students at NU “have felt increasingly unwelcome” since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, citing demonstrations on campus supporting the Palestinian cause.

NU President Michael Schill on Tuesday announced that the membership of an advisory committee he announced last November focused on preventing antisemitism and hate has been finalized and will start work immediately.