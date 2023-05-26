Northwestern University Friday announced a 4% increase in undergraduate tuition for the 2023-2024 school year and an increase of more than 4.1% in undergraduate financial aid to $289 million.

The total cost for undergraduates living on campus will be $86,330. Undergraduate tuition will be $64,887; standard room and board will be $20,333; and fees will be $1,110.

Northwestern provides almost $290 million in undergraduate financial aid — a 48% increase in funding since 2018 — the vast majority of which supports students with demonstrated need and those from middle-income families. More than 60% of undergraduates receive financial aid.

“We believe that a world-class education and the many opportunities that opens up should remain accessible,” Provost Kathleen Hagerty said. “Northwestern prioritizes funding financial aid each year so we can welcome the most talented students regardless of their ability to pay.”

For all undergraduates who are eligible to receive financial aid, the University will continue its 2016 policy to meet cost-of-attendance needs without loans as part of the financial aid package.

Their financial need will be met with a combination of grants, scholarships, summer earnings expectations and work-study opportunities.

By comparison, Harvard University will charge less — a total of $79,450 for undergraduates this fall, with $54,269 allocated to tuition.

But the University of Chicago will charge slightly more than NU — a total of $89,040 for undergraduates this fall, with $63,801 allocated to tuition.