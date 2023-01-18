Northwestern’s away basetball game against Iowa will not be played as scheduled Wednesday night.

In a twitter statement, the NU Athletics Department says the Jan. 18 men’s game vs. the Hawkeyes “will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.”

NU does not say if anyone on the team actually has the virus, or if they were merely exposed to others who do.

However, a social media sports site called Stadium says that Northwestern only has six available players due to COVID. There are 13 on the team.

NU says the two schools and the Big Ten conference will try to find a date to reschedule the game.

The Wildcats next contest is set for Saturday, at home vs. Wisconsin. There’s no word yet as to whether that game will be held as scheduled.

Northwestern is off to a 12-5 start. They are 3-3 in the Big Ten.