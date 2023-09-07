Northwestern University’s chief operating officer told the Land Use Commission Wednesday night that the school needs six concerts to generate funds to maintain the proposed new Ryan Field stadium over time.

Figora said the university has the funding to build the new stadium, but that having only six football games won’t generate enough revenue to cover upkeep expenses.

Figora said he anticipates the concerts would generate something on the order of $2 million a year in net benefit for the university.

In addition, he said, the concerts would increase the potential value of suites at the stadium and sponsorship opportunities in the venue.

Commissioner George Halik noted that the school has lowered its request for concerts from 12 to 10 and then six.

George Halik.

“If we wait a few months, maybe it will be two concerts,” Halik said. The shifts in concert plans, he suggested, make the university’s argument that they are essential to the project “a little unbelievable.”

The commission’s hearing lasted from 7 p.m. until several minutes past midnight and included numerous questions for the university’s representatives from commission members. Land Use Commission members.

That was followed by presentations from several neighborhood groups who sharply differed in their views about holding concerts at the new stadium.

Five of the groups, including two from Wilmette, opposed rezoning to permit concerts, the other three, all from Evanston, supported the change.

The commission is schedule to resume its hearing Sept. 27 with public comment and questions from eight residents who asked for continuances.

It appears likely that the commission won’t reach a decision about whether to recommend that the City Council approve or reject the stadium construction project and zoning amendment to permit the concerts until a third meeting scheduled for Oct. 11.