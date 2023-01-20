For the second time this week, the Northwestern University men’s basketball team has been forced to postpone a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.

This Saturday’s home contest against Wisconsin has been called off. NU says the game will be rescheduled, and tickets for the original game will be honored.

Northwestern’s road game against Iowa, scheduled for this past Wednesday, was also postponed for the same reason. That game will now be played on Jan. 31.

NU’s statement does not give any specifics as to how many people on or associated with the basketball team have the virus, or have been exposed to it.

The university only refers to “health and safety protocols” within the program.

However, when the Iowa game was postponed, a sports social media site called Stadium said Northwestern only had six available players out of 13 on the squad.