The Wall Street Journal Wednesday released its new ranking of colleges across the nation, which the paper says is based on how much a school improves its students’ chances of graduating on time and how much it boosts the salaries they earn after graduation.

In that ranking Princeton, MIT and Yale took the top spots, while Northwestern University ranked 25th.

NU ranked 10th last year in the competing rankings published by U.S. News.

U.S. News announced last spring that it is revising its rankings to emphasize the success of diverse students and remove the influence of alumni giving and class size.

The new U.S. News rankings are scheduled to be released later this fall.

Other Illinois schools in the top 100 in the Wall Street Journal list are: