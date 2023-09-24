“Dewey Defeats Truman.”

That famous November 1948 headline in the Chicago Daily Tribune was, of course, wrong.

The Trib’s first edition was published before all of the presidential election returns were in, relying on what was expected to happen rather than what did happen.

Well, it’s happened again.

In today’s Tribune, the Sunday morning sports section says, “Northwestern’s furious rally falls just short in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in Evanston.”

There was a furious rally, all right. NU had been down 21 points, trailing 31-10.

But somebody must have forgotten to watch the whole game.

Northwestern tied it up with :02 in the 4th quarter, and then won in overtime on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ben Bryant to Charlie Mangieri, 37-34.

“I’m pretty speechless now, ” said interim Head Coach David Braun, in his post-game news conference.

But safe to say, this was more than just an underdog winning in a last-minute thriller.

The hazing scandal, more than a dozen lawsuits against the university by former players, and the dismissal of legendary coach Pat Fitzgerald has dominated news about NU football for weeks.

Braun, who was named interim head coach after Fitzgerald was let go, did not refer to the ongoing situation. (Braun was not at NU during the time of the alleged hazing incidents). Coach Cavid Braun in post-game press conference. Credit: NU Athletics.

But he did say while on the sidelines Saturday night, “for the first time since I’ve been here, you looked in … [the players’] eyes and at their body language. They weren’t flinching. We got this. We got this.”

Next Saturday, the 2-2 Wildcats face undefeated and #7 ranked Penn State.

Kick off at Ryan Field is at 11 a.m.