When Northwestern University fired long-time and legendary football coach Pat Fitzgerald in July in the wake of a hazing scandal, there was probably not a soul in the world of college football who would have expected such a wildly successful season to play out this fall.

But on Sunday, the 7-5 Wildcats were selected to play 8-4 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.

The ‘Cats won only a single game in the 2022 season. NU says this year’s 7-victory campaign was “the largest win improvement by any FBS [large school] team this season.”

Head coach David Braun, whose “interim” head coach title was changed to “permanent” last month, issued a statement which said in part that “From the start of this season, this group’s focus has been on writing its own story, and for our team to have the opportunity to step on the field together one more time is something we truly cherish.”

This will be Northwestern’s 17th bowl game in program history. The most recent game was a victory over Auburn in the 2021 Citrus Bowl.

The ‘Cats and Utah (Utes) last played in the 2018 Holiday Bowl, a Northwestern win.

The Las Vegas Bowl is actually called the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, for the building supply company that sponsors the event.

With more than 40 bowl games between Dec. 16 and the National Championship game on Jan. 8, there are some rather colorful and/or cringe-worthy names, such as the Famous Toastery Bowl, the 68 Ventures Bowl, the Quick Lane Bowl, and the Pop-Tarts Bowl (not to be confused with a bowl of Pop-Tarts).

NU’s bowl game will be on ABC-TV at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 23.

For information attending in person and buying tickets, go to NUSports.com.