The women’s lacrosse team at Northwestern University won the NCAA championship on Sunday, with an 18-6 rout of Boston College.

The game was played in Cary, NC.

It was the 8th lacrosse championship for the Wildcats, but the first since 2012.

Izzy Scane, perhaps the top player in the nation, scored four goals.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller told ESPN that the victory “means everything. I’m so proud of this group,” she stated. “I’m so proud of Northwestern.”

The Wildcats were rated #1 going into the finals. BC was ranked #2.

Fans will have the chance to welcome home their national champions on Memorial Day afternoon, with a 1 p.m. rally at the Walter Athletics Center on Campus Drive.