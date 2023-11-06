Evanston police report a 34-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday and charged with two break-ins at the Walgreens store on Chicago Avenue.

The city had a rash of retail thefts over the weekend, with eight occurring between Friday and Sunday.

Two were at the CVS in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, one at the Walgreens on Green Bay Road.

Two others were at a drug store and a convenience store in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue.

And others occurred at a gas station and at the Aldi grocery store on Oakton Street and at the Target on Howard Street.

Two cars were stolen in south Evanston, but were later recovered.