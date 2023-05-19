The sign on the front door of the Celtic Knot Public House probably took a lot of customers by surprise.

“With heavy hearts,” the owners stated, the Irish Pub would “close at its current location on Sunday, April 30,” thus ending an 18-year run of food, drink, and live music on Church Street, across from the library.

But within several blocks, eleven other eateries have either opened already in recent weeks, or plan to start serving soon.

On the “already open” list: LeTour (Amy Morton’s French/Moroccan restaurant), Thomas & Dutch (the rebranded and more upscale Farmhouse), Fonda Cantina (upscale Mexican, at the site of the former Stained Glass restaurant), Mas Salud (Mexican), and Big Wig Tacos and Burritos (in Church Street Plaza near the Davis Street Metra station). One of several “Coming Soon” eateries downtown.

In the “coming soon” category (based on signage – how soon “coming soon” turns out to be is still TBA): CM Chicken (Davis Street), Egg Harbor breakfast/brunch, and Devil Dawgs (pretty obvious what they serve) – both in the Church Street Plaza, Soli Grill (plant-based food, next to and part of Bat 17 on Benson), and Jamba (smoothies, on Sherman Avenue next to Starbucks).

There’s also a unique category of “open temporarily but planning on a permanent home.”

That’s Mensch’s, a pop-up Jewish-style Deli operating on Saturdays and Sundays for a few more weeks, on Chicago Avenue out of the Picnic take-out restaurant.

Jack DeMar, who owns both, says he expects to open a brick-and-mortar deli, although there is no announcement yet on the location or date.

The restaurant business is notoriously challenging. Some places, like Panera, closed a few years ago and still sit vacant. Diners can be fickle, flocking to one new location and abandoning another.

And there’s always a “churn,” with restaurants coming and going for various reasons.

Still, the city’s Economic Development Manager, Paul Zalmezak, tells Evanston Now that “Thomas & Dutch and LeTour and Fonda Cantina reflect a move toward quality dining and experience. Each is likely making a bet that local and North Shore community members will support their concepts with a future return to office, meetings, [and] daytime lunch crowds….”

The official end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people going out, and restaurant restrictions now a memory (albeit a painful one) may be a reason for additional optimism in the hospitality industry.

However, Zalmezak notes that “The fast casual/quick carry out [locations] are likely more susceptible to the churn of the industry, especially with a 50% reduction in daytime [downtown] population, thanks to work from home.”

That daytime downturn, Zalmezak says, is one reason the owners of the Celtic Knot decided “it’s time to reduce square footage, staff, and menu offerings.”

There is “no question” Zalmezak says, that “the pandemic forced them to re-invent.”

Which brings us to yet another category: “closed but hoping to reopen elsewhere,” where we circle back to the Celtic Knot. Sign on the door of the former Celtic Knot, announcing the goal of reopening at another site.

The “closing” sign also says “We are working with people from the City of Evanston and others to secure an alternative location in the community we love.”

All of this adds up to one final category, in this never-ending saga of add and subtract: “So now what goes into the old Celtic Knot space?”