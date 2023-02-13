Evanston police say one person is in custody and another is hospitalized with a minor injury after a shooting incident at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Payne Street in the 5th Ward.

Police say the shooting happened about 4:10 p.m. Sunday and that the suspect fired two shots at the victim.

Although the shooting occurred outside the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, police say there’s no indication of a religious motivation for the incident.

Update 9:20 p.m.: Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the male victim is from Wheeling, the man in custody is from Gurnee and that they knew each other.

He says the events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated.