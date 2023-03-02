One person was transported by Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital late Thursday afternoon after an accident at Clark Street and Benson Avenue in downtown Evanston.

Police Sgt. Ken Carter says police received a call at 4:23 p.m. from a caller who said a woman was on the ground outside the Papa John’s Pizza shop at 824 Clark St.

Carter says officers responding to the scene learned that she had been struck in the arm as she crossed the street by a Black Mercedes turning onto Clark from Benson.

He says the driver of the car remained a the scene and officers conducted a traffic crash investigation.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her arm injury.