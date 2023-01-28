Evanston firefighters say they found black smoke billowing from the rear of a home at 814 Grey Ave. about 6 p.m. Friday.

The two residents of the home got out before firefighters arrived. One of them was hospitalized in stable condition.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says crews managed to extinguish the fire in under 20 minutes, but extensive smoke and water damage meant the residents couldn’t return to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No firefighter injuries were reported.