The driver of a car reportedly was injured about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the SUV rolled over on Hinman Avenue just north of Church Street in Evanston.

The driver managed to get out of the car and was transported to a local hospital by fire department paramedics. No one else reportedly was in the vehicle that rolled over.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the accident, but a second car parked at the curb on Hinman showed some damage. Neighbors gathered at the accident scene.

Traffic on Hinman and Church was blocked by police and fire vehicles for a while after the accident.