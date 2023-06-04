The driver of a car reportedly was injured about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the SUV rolled over on Hinman Avenue just north of Church Street in Evanston.

The driver managed to get out of the car and was transported to a local hospital by fire department paramedics. No one else reportedly was in the vehicle that rolled over.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the accident, but a second car parked at the curb on Hinman showed some damage.

Neighbors gathered at the accident scene.

Traffic on Hinman and Church was blocked by police and fire vehicles for a while after the accident.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *