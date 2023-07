Evanston police report thieves stole bicycles from the 900 block of Hinman Avenue and the 2200 block of Madison Place. And someone took a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle from the 600 block of Hinman Avenue.

Also in Wednesday’s crime bulletin, four arrests and three retail thefts from food stores.

And somebody was upset with the owner of a 2006 Toyota in the 1900 block of Dewey Avenue. The miscreant damaged a passenger window and slashed all four tires.