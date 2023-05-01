A 42-year-old Roselle man who thought he was meeting in person a woman he had made contact with on the internet found, instead, that “she” was a man with a gun who took his wallet containing credit cards and $300 in cash.

ROBBERY

300 Custer

BATTERY

2207 Ridge

Aniyah L. Oliver, 21, of 2207 Ridge Ave., was arrested at that address at 3:42 p.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

100 Ashland

Documents were stolen from an unlocked 2006 Porche in the 100 block of Ashland Avenue between 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:56 a.m. Friday.

1400 Brummel

Sunglasses and a laptop computer were taken from an unlocked 2018 Jeep in the 1400 block of Brummel Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday.

700 Michigan

Loose change was taken from an unlocked 2016 Subaru in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1200 Washington

The front glass door and a planter were damaged in the 1200 block of Washington Street around 5 a.m. Sunday.

GRAFFITI

800 Elmwood

Graffiti was discovered at a home in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue at 11:04 a.m. Saturday.

SHOTS HEARD

900 Fowler

Gunshots were reported in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing,

THEFT

1400 Florence

A 2018 Volkswagen was taken from the 1400 block of Florence Avenue between 11 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

2200 Harrison

A 2020 Kia was stolen from the 2200 block of Harrison Street between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday.

2300 Emerson

A 2022 Volkswagen was taken from the 2300 block of Emerson Street between 9:30 a.m. and 8:41 p.m. Friday but was recovered.

1600 South Boulevard

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Toyota in the 1600 block of South Boulevard around 4 a.m. Saturday.

600 Michigan

An attempt was made to remove the catalytic converter from a 2011 Toyota in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

900 Judson

Building materials were removed from a residence in the 900 block of Judson Avenue at 1:19 a.m. Friday.

1000 Central

Articles left unattended at a community center in the 1000 block of Central Street were taken between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

1900 Dempster

A secured bicycle was stolen from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Dempster Street between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday..

2400 Howard

Consumable goods were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

2400 Main

Alcoholic products were taken from a store in the 2400 block of Main Street at 2:37 p.m. Sunday.

600 Chicago

Soup and crackers were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 10:39 a.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

500 Ridge

Gabriel Chavez, 38, of 6505 S. Keating Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 500 Ridge Ave. at 8:01 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

2003 Howard

Nancy Reyes, 44, of 4825 W. Bloomingdale Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2003 Howard St. at 8:49 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

