A number of package thefts occurred at residences on Hinman Avenue. These among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

600 Hinman

Two package thefts were reported in the 600 block of Hinman Avenue. The first occurred between Dec. 11 and 9:47 p.m. Thursday. The second occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

700 Hinman

Packages were reported stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

1800 Benson

Packages were reported stolen from a business in the 1800 block of Benson Avenue between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

2200 Sherman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2003 Honda in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from a Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around midnight Friday.

BURGLARY

700 Clark

Food products were taken from a commercial establishment in the 700 block of Clark Street between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Howard

A window was damaged at a commercial location in the 700 block of Howard Street between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:52 a.m. Wednesday.

ROBBERY

2400 Main

A victim was robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside his vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Main Street at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

SHOTS HEARD

2700 Payne

Gunshots were reported at 2:21 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Payne Street. Police checked the area and found nothing. Witnesses in the area suggested that snow plows were making the noise.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

