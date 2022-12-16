A burglar forced open a door to enter a residential common area on Ridge Avenue twice in one night and stole packages that had been delivered to residents. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1930 Ridge

Several packages were stolen from a 193-unit residential common area, the Reserve, at 1936 Ridge Ave., between midnight on Wednesday and 8:45 a.m. Thursday. A review of the security camera, police said, indicated that the same person entered the area twice–at 12:34 a.m. and again at 8:45 a.m.–to remove items from Building B.

1700 Howard

A burglar forced his way into a 2016 Ford by breaking the windshield at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Howard Street between 5 p.m. Sunday and 12:21 a.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI

Greenleaf at Ridge

Graffiti was discovered spray-painted on a traffic signal box at Greenleaf Street and Ridge Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT

100 Custer

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2017 Kia in the 100 block of Custer Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

