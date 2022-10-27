A basketball court at Kamen Park on Asbury Avenue was damaged by paint swirls Tuesday night. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

500 Asbury

Someone swirled paint onto the basketball court at Kamen Park, in the 500 block of Asbury Avenue, between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9:08 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

1100 Colfax

A black and gold bicycle was taken from an unsecured residential garage in the 1100 block of Colfax Street between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 9:37 a.m. Tuesday.

ROBBERY

1300 Chicago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is following up on a robbery that occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, when three suspects entered the Bank of America branch in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue, implied they had a weapon, and demanded money.

1000 Central

A 60-year-old man who was waiting for a bus at the Chicago Transit Authority station in the 1000 block of Central Street, was approached by a man who asked for money for food. When the victim declined, the suspect attempted to fight him and take his backpack before fleeing from the scene on a train around 4:35 p.m.

THEFT

1200 McDaniel

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2006 Toyota in a carport in the 1200 block of McDaniel Avenue Sunday morning.

2100 Pioneer

A bicycle was taken from an open garage in the 2100 block of Pioneer Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

1800 Ridge

A package was taken from a residence in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

1600 Emerson

Jewelry was stolen from a residence in the 1600 block of Emerson Avenue between midnight Sunday and noon on Monday.

2200 Wesley

A black 2003 Toyota Wagon was stolen from the 2200 block of Wesley Avenue between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 7:54 a.m. Tuesday.

2100 Dempster

A white U-Haul truck that was rented at 6:41 p.m. on October 6 was reported as stolen when it was not returned by 10:45 p.m.

600 Chicago

Household goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 2:14 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC

Sheridan at Northwestern

Rasaan A. Hassell, 18, of 328 Callan Ave., was arrested at Sheridan Road and Northwestern Place at 1:32 a.m. on Oct. 17 and charged with a traffic violation.

1109 Asbury

Jasmine Monjay Wideman, 28, of 1135 McDaniel Ave., was arrested at 1109 Asbury Ave. at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: