Members of Evanston’s Human Services Committee voted 4-0 Monday to recommend City Council approval of an ordinance to require safe storage of firearms in homes.

Mayor Daniel Biss told the committee it’s “the right thing to do” and that he has a high degree of confidence that the measure is legal and “won’t buy us a lawsuit.”

The ordinance would make it illegal to have a gun in a home unless it is secured with an engaged trigger or cable lock or is stored in a locked container or gun room.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) asked whether a gun that included a biometric scanner that allowed a user to unlock it with a fingerprint would count as a safe storage option and Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings said that would be included as an engaged trigger lock.

The ordinance will likely be scheduled for introduction at next Monday’s City Council meeting.

In discussion of a proposed ban on flavored tobacco products the committee decided to expand the ban to cover all flavored tobacco products, not just menthol cigarettes and flavored vapes as Reid had initially proposed.

The broader ban drew support from health groups, while imposing any ban drew opposition from some local convenience store owners and from Thomas Briant, the executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets.

Camille Cummings, project coordinator for the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, said 45,000 African Americans die each year from tobacco-related diseases and the group favors ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) also spoke in favor of a broader ban.

Health Director Ike Ogbo said that in view of the committee’s discussion staff would return with a draft ordinance for a complete ban on flavored tobacco products to the committee’s next monthly meeting.