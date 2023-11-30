Evanston’s Human Services Committee this week advanced plans for a health improvement program targeted to residents of the city’s 5th Ward.

As proposed, the two-year pilot Pathways to Wellness program would be paid for with $883,700 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

It would provide health monitoring and fitness programs to 75 residents each year, at a cost of roughly $5,000 per participant.

For the first year it would also provide participants with $200 food vouchers each month to be used for prepared meals from local restaurants designed to meet the dietary needs of participants with chronic diseases.

Neticia Blunt Waldron, a healthcare operations director, fitness instructor and board member of Evanston’s First Church of God Christian Life Center, said residents of the 5th Ward have long suffered from poor health outcomes.

She said the program could help change those statistics for the better and prolong people’s lives.

One aspect of the program would be a remote patient monitoring system provided by KangarooHealth, Inc.

Kangaroo’s CEO Xiaoxu Kang said her company, founded in 2015, has served over 10,000 chronically ill patients across the country and helped them cultivate healthy habits.

Funding the program was recommended by Ald. Bobby Burns (5th), who said that except for the city’s guaranteed income pilot program, the city hasn’t dedicated any of the $43 million in federal ARPA funding toward promoting public health in Evanston.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) said she was concerned about the cost of the program given the relatively small number of people who would be served by it.

But Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said it was a worthwhile goal to help the community. Eleanor Revelle.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) said she had wondered what could be done to reduce the really dramatic disparities in health in different parts of the city.

She said she really appreciated Burns’ efforts in “digging in and coming up with a plan to address those disparities.”

She said she hoped the program would create a foundation that could be used to serve many more people in the future.

Burns said he hoped the program would provide an opportunity to learn what works and what doesn’t “especially around behavioral change.”

Health Director Ike Ogbo said he would bring the proposal back for a vote by the panel at the next Human Services Committee meeting. It would then move on for action by the full City Council early next year.