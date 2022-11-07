Evanston’s Human Services Committee Monday night is scheduled to vote on repealing the city’s ban on showing naked female breasts in public.

The change, sought by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) comes on recommendation from the Equity and Empowerment Commission, which says in a memo that the “female body has historically been required to be covered up because of the hypersexualization of their bodies.”

It adds, “Evanston should not perpetuate laws that treat bodies differently than others.”

And it dismisses concerns expressed by the Parks and Recreation Board and others that stripping away the current ordinance would lead to topless beaches in Evanston as “local and media chatter.”

The panel also claims that the existing ordinance “puts nonbinary and genderqueer individuals in harms way as they can present in a myriad of gender expressions” and that “there is no way to enforce existing gendered laws respectfully.”

“It shall be unlawful for any person to appear in a public place in a state of nudity or to make any indecent exposure of his/her person. For purposes of this Section, nudity shall be defined as: The showing of the human male or female genitals, pubic areas or buttocks, or female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any portion thereof below the top of the nipple. Women breastfeeding in public are exempt from this definition.” The current ordinance — Evanston City Code 9-5-11 (A)

The panel cites no evidence of selective enforcement of the ordinance by Evanston police in its memo.

The panel also falsely asserts in its memo that a person found in violation of the city ordinance would have to register as a sexual offender.

In fact, the only penalty for the Evanston ordinance violation is a fine.

The risk of having to register as a sex offender accompanies violation of a state public indecency statute that makes lewd exposure of the body or sex acts in public a misdemeanor, or a felony, depending on the circumstances, That offense also could lead to imprisonment.

Individuals would be subject to arrest for violating the state law whether or not the city ordinance remains on the books. So the city ordinance offers an option for addressing similar concerns using lesser penalties.

The proposed new ordinance would add language tracking the state statute to the city code.

It shall be unlawful for any person to appear in a public place in a state of nudity or to make any indecent exposure of their person. For purposes of this Section, nudity shall be defined as: The showing of the human genitals, pubic areas or buttocks. Indecent exposure shall be defined as: a) An act of sexual penetration or other sexual conduct; or b) Lewd exposure of the body with the intent to arouse or satisfy the individual’s sexual desire. Proposed new ordinance text.

Other communities vary in their approach to the public nudity issue. Lake Forest has an ordinance that generally follows the wording of the state statute, while Skokie appears to be more restrictive than Evanston.

Skokie makes it unlawful “for any person to appear in a public place in a state of nudity, or in an indecent or lewd manner of dress, to make any indecent exposure of their person, or to be guilty of any lewd or lascivious behavior.”

Skokie also makes it unlawful “for any person to commit any indecent, lewd or filthy act in any place in the Village, or to utter any lewd or filthy words, or use any threatening language toward any other person tending to a breach of the peace, or to make any obscene gesture to or about any other person publicly.”

And it further makes it unlawful “for any person in any public place, or place open to public view, within the Village, to write or draw, cut, make or exhibit any lewd or indecent word, sentence, design or figure.”

In its memo, the Equity and Empowerment Commission also urges the city to remove all gendered pronouns from the entire city code, replacing “his/her” with “they/them/their.”