The City Council’s Housing Subcommittee failed again Thursday night to reach consensus on who should be able to live together in Evanston.

Members of the panel, which has been meeting now for more than a year, offered radically different answers to the question Thursday.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the city should abandon its attempts to define “family,” eliminate the long-standing ban on more than three unrelated individuals sharing a housing unit, and rely on the housing code — which sets per-person square footage minimums for dwelling unit sizes — to determine how many people can share a housing unit.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) suggested making would-be roommates who wanted to share a unit with more than three people go through some sort of special use request process with the city.

The special use request process now is rather elaborate and time-consuming, typically lasting several months, leading Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) to suggest creating a new “relatively expeditious process” that would be “pretty administrative and relatively straight-forward.”

“I don’t know what it would look like,” Revelle added, “but I don’t want us to be creating something that’s really cumbersome.”

The fourth member of the panel, Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) suggested amending the “three-unrelated” cap to permit four or five unrelated persons to share an apartment unit.

He said he’d like to make that possible without creating a special approval process for individual requests.

Public comment on the ideas was sharply split.

Dominic Voz, a staffer with Open Communities, said the relationship among residents of a building shouldn’t be an issue for city government.

But Jim Swanson, who owns a home on Maple Avenue near the Northwestern University campus, said that with recent changes to permit accessory dwelling units predatory landlords are buying up houses at inflated prices so they can rip them apart by putting in ADUs and then rent to more students.

Let’s accept rooming houses instead, Swanson suggested.

But Interim Community Development Director Sarah Flax said the zoning code currently only allows rooming houses in the R4a zoning district.