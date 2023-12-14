Evanston’s Land Use Commission Wednesday night voted 4-1 to recommend that the City Council reject plans to build a dozen small homes on two lots in the 1900 block of Grant Street.

But the commission recommended approval — with some amendments — of a proposed text amendment to the city’s zoning code that could facilitate such developments in the future — although with more restrictions than originally proposed by city staff.

A rendering of the facades of the planned units. (The plans have the units face a grassy courtyard, rather than a paved street as shown in the illustration.)

A look at details of the ‘efficiency homes’ proposal.

Commissioner Myrna Arevalo cast the only vote in favor of the special use request for the site at 1915-1917 Grant.

She said the 600-square-foot efficiency homes would be a better use of the site than the “mega-mansion” that could be built as of right on each lot under the zoning code.

Because of high housing costs, younger people “are learning to live with a lot less than we are accustomed to,” Arevalo added, and “I don’t think this sort of change to the neighborhood is a bad thing.”

But other commissioners said the proposal for the development wasn’t sufficiently detailed to address a variety of design issues and suggested that the city was jumping the gun on changes that might ultimately be approved during the comprehensive plan review process that is just now getting underway. Kristine Westerberg.

Commissioner Kristine Westerberg said she liked the idea of a “pocket neighborhood” or similar concepts that could expand home ownership opportunities.

“But I don’t think we’re at a point where this project makes sense to move ahead,” she added.

The commissioners voted to rewrite the proposed text amendment to require that plans for more than one efficiency home on a lot require treatment as a planned development rather than a special use.

Under the city code that would trigger a variety of requirements for marketing studies and other paperwork and create the option for the city to demand expensive “public benefits” for the neighborhood from developers.

For example, Commissioner George Halik suggested, the city might want to make the developer pave the alley that runs behind the development — a requirement that could be imposed on a planned development, but not on a special use.

Developer David Wallach of Blue Paint Development said he expected the units he wants to build would sell for $359,000 to $379,000, except for one unit provided as part of the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance that would be priced at $275,000.

Wallach also indicated he was willing to work with city staff to make a variety of suggested revisions to details of the plans.

Five residents of the neighborhood around the development site spoke at the LUC meeting — all in opposition to the project. Pamela Rosenbusch.

Pamela Rosenbusch, who lives across the street at 1914 Grant, said it was “too much density” and would create traffic and parking issues, while Gionmatthais Schelbert, of 1905 Grant, called the proposal “a disaster” and compared it to the monorail project in an episode of The Simpsons.

An ultimate decision on the development proposal will be up to the City Council.